Waco Police seek information on back-to-back robberies near Baylor
The Waco Police Department is asking the public for information about two robberies reported within minutes of each other last week in a residential area near Baylor University.

Police received a call at 10:37 p.m. Sept. 30 reporting multiple people threatened a woman as she was getting in her car and tried to enter her car in a parking garage near 10th Street and Speight Avenue, according to a police press release. She was able to drive away.

Police then received a call at 10:40 reporting multiple people threatened a man and showed a weapon as the man tried to get in his car in a parking lot across the street from the first incident, the press release says. In that case, the people who approached were able to drive away in the man's vehicle, police reported.

Officers later recovered the vehicle, according to the press release.

The department is unable to releases whether investigators believe the same people approached each victim or how many people they believe were involved, spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 254-750-7500 or Det. Eric Trojanowski at 254-750-7511.

