Waco police seek information on SUV possibly linked to murder investigation

Waco police posted a clip Friday evening of surveillance video and a small photo showing a vehicle they believe is linked to a murder investigation.
Investigators believe the driver or others linked to the vehicle "may have involvement or knowledge of a current murder investigation," according to a Facebook post.
The video clip shows the vehicle, believed to be a small silver SUV, "speeding away" eastbound on Sanger Avenue just past Valley Mills Drive.
Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle call Detective Reyes at 254-760-7619, or to remain anonymous, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
The post does not provide information about when the video was taken or what case the vehicle may be involved with.