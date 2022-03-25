 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco police seek information on SUV possibly linked to murder investigation

SUV

Waco police are asking for information about this vehicle, which they believe has a connection to an ongoing murder investigation.

Waco police posted a clip Friday evening of surveillance video and a small photo showing a vehicle they believe is linked to a murder investigation.

Investigators believe the driver or others linked to the vehicle "may have involvement or knowledge of a current murder investigation," according to a Facebook post.

The video clip shows the vehicle, believed to be a small silver SUV, "speeding away" eastbound on Sanger Avenue just past Valley Mills Drive.

Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle call Detective Reyes at 254-760-7619, or to remain anonymous, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

The post does not provide information about when the video was taken or what case the vehicle may be involved with.

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

