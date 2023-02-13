Waco police continued an investigation Monday into a nonlethal shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police began investigating an aggravated assault around 6 a.m. Saturday, after a man was shot in the abdomen near the intersection of Flint Avenue and South 29th Street, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a Monday email. The shooting occurred four blocks from Bell's Hill Elementary School.

As of Saturday, the wounded man was expected to survive, she said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect in what police describe as an isolated incident.

Shipley said both parties knew each other, but she did not describe the nature of the relationship.