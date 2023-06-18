Waco police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital early Saturday.

The shooting happened at 2:11 a.m. in the 1100-1200 block of Delano Street, according to a Waco police press release. That stretch of Delano is in the Estella Maxey Place apartments.

The condition of the juvenile was unknown as of Saturday morning after she was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, according to the press release. Police did not release her age.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or submit an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-743-4357. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that result in an arrest can result in an award up to $2,000.