Waco police seek videos of fights that led to shooting death on Austin Avenue

Waco police put out a call Wednesday asking witnesses to provide any videos of fist fights that preceded the shooting death of an innocent man early Saturday morning outside The Warehouse bar, 727 Austin Ave.

Surveillance video shows fights involving multiple people that led to the shooting death of Jose Martinez-Medina, 30, of Waco, who was not involved in fighting that led to the gunfire, police have said.

Detectives believe witnesses recorded the fights on cellphones, and that the videos "are a crucial part to the investigation and could lead to the reasoning of this horrific incident," according to a statement Wednesday from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Another man was wounded by gunfire and hospitalized, and police arrested Ryan Austin Trejo, 24, of Waco, on a murder charge later Saturday morning.

Ryan Austin Trejo

Trejo

Trejo remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $700,000.

Police ask anyone who has relevant videos or knows where the videos are to report them to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. Tips can remain anonymous, and lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

