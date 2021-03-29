Waco police seeking info on hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Waco police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Interstate 35 early Saturday without stopping or calling for help.
According to a press release, a witness called police immediately after the wreck that killed 36-year-old Craig Creel Steward. The vehicle, thought to be a tractor-trailer, was traveling in the southbound lane when it struck Steward around 1 a.m.
Investigators believe the vehicle could be a gray or silver Freightliner tractor-trailer. Judge Walter Peterson, a justice of the peace for Precinct 1, arrived to the scene and declared Steward dead.
Waco police ask anyone with more information to call Detective Clark at (254)750-3662. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Waco Crimestoppers at (254)750-HELP(4357) to share information about the collision.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Rhiannon Saegert
Rhiannon Saegert is a graduate of the University of North Texas who formerly worked at The Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Okla., the Denton Record-Chronicle and Eater magazine.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.