Waco police seeking info on hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Waco police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Interstate 35 early Saturday without stopping or calling for help.

According to a press release, a witness called police immediately after the wreck that killed 36-year-old Craig Creel Steward. The vehicle, thought to be a tractor-trailer, was traveling in the southbound lane when it struck Steward around 1 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle could be a gray or silver Freightliner tractor-trailer. Judge Walter Peterson, a justice of the peace for Precinct 1, arrived to the scene and declared Steward dead.

Waco police ask anyone with more information to call Detective Clark at (254)750-3662. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Waco Crimestoppers at (254)750-HELP(4357) to share information about the collision.

