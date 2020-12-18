Waco police serve murder warrant in November shooting death

Waco police served a murder warrant Friday against a suspect in the Nov. 4 shooting death of Bryan Johnson, 33, near J.J. Flewellen Road.

Investigators identified Berry Raydell Freeman, 26, as a suspect in Johnson's death, and a U.S. Marshals task force arrested him on a parole violation Nov. 10 while the shooting investigation continued, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Friday.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road found Johnson with a gunshot wound, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, police said at the time. Officials have not announced a potential motive in the shooting.

"We are thankful for the hard work that has been done in this case and glad that some closure can begin for Mr. Johnson’s family," Bynum wrote in Friday's press release.

Freeman has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest Nov. 10, and jail records indicate Waco police also filed a Class A misdemeanor unlawful carry of a firearm charge against him Nov. 20. With the murder charge added Friday, his bond is listed at $252,000.

