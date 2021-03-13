 Skip to main content
Waco Police: Stray bullet in early-morning shooting likely killed woman found in downtown-area apartment
POLICE REPORT

A 33-year-old woman found dead in her apartment near downtown Waco on Saturday afternoon likely was killed by a stray bullet fired early Saturday morning, according to Waco Police.

The woman’s roommate found her in their apartment in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue and called police at about 1:30 p.m., Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release. Detectives believe the woman was shot at about 2 a.m. in an incident she was otherwise not involved in, Bynum said.

Her identity is being withheld so family members can be properly notified.

Officers had responded to the early-morning shooting, also in the 1100 block of Ross, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds nearby, near 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to the press release. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Waco Police Special Crimes Unit, or, to remain anonymous, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.

