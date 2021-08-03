Waco police: Suspect in fatal shooting opened fire before officers shot, killed him

Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corner of Rambler Drive and Sanger Avenue, Waco Police said.

A family member confirmed Tuesday night that the victim of the initial shooting was Alva Stem Jr., 65. His late father, Alva Stem Sr., worked for 40 years as director of parks and recreation and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum for the city of Waco. Alva Stem Jr.'s cousin, Wiley Stem III, worked for the city 44 years and retired last year as city manager.

Waco police responded to a call at 10:07 a.m. reporting a man had shot another man at the Rex-Plex Apartments, 701 Rambler Drive near the Waco Family YMCA, Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said.

Officers arrived five minutes after the call and found Stem dead with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to a police press release. The suspect in the shooting initially barricaded himself in an apartment, Victorian said. A SWAT team and a negotiation team were sent.

As the SWAT team was staging, the man walked out of the apartment with a gun and fired multiple shots, Victorian said.

“Our officers subsequently fired at the suspect who had a weapon," she said. "Officers were very, very careful in their approach.”

