Waco police arrested a 17-year-old Sunday who they said used a pistol to threaten a household of people, including a 3-month-old baby.

Reginald Bernal was arrested Sunday on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a gun in the 1200 block of Dartmouth Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers were informed that a group of juvenile males, including Bernal, had come to the residence in an attempt to fight one of the residents, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the incident stemmed from an "electronic argument" over a girl. The affidavit says Bernal and three others came to the residence multiple times to confront one of the residents, during which Bernal pulled a pistol and pointed it at five residents of the home. One of the residents threatened was a 3-month-old baby, the affidavit says.

Bernal remained in McLennan County Jail as of Tuesday on bond totaling $78,000.