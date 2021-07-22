Waco Police: Teen arrested on aggravated assault charge after street racing crash

Waco Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on an aggravated assault charge Wednesday after he crashed during an unsanctioned street race in May, injuring himself and two others, according to a press release from department spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Silver Amaro, of Waco, was racing May 29 in a 2015 Ford Mustang against another vehicle when he crashed head-on with a 2012 Infiniti G37 that had just finished racing, Shipley said. Police responded at 11:05 p.m. to the 800 block of Schroeder Drive, according to the press release.

When officers arrived, witnesses had taken Amaro, a passenger in his car and the other driver to a local hospital, the press release says. Amaro and his passenger were treated for injuries, and the other driver was treated for "serious bodily injuries," according to the press release.

Amaro was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He was released Thursday from McLennan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

"The Waco Police Department does not tolerate racing of any kind," the press release says. "As this incident demonstrates, illegal racing just for an adrenaline rush is very dangerous and places those drivers and spectators in danger of serious bodily injury or possible death. Those who partake in this illegal activity will be arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law."

