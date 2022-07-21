Waco police to train public in surviving active shooter situations

Growing concerns over mass shootings are leading Waco Police to offer free training next week to the public on how to respond to such a scenario.

Waco police officers certified as instructors will present Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events training in English and Spanish on Tuesday, July 26, and Saturday, July 30 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.

The training is free and open to all who are interested, said Commander Jared Wallace, who leads the community services division and is responsible for the training.

“You will hear the sounds of gunshots and we will reenact some violent and intense events,” Wallace said, cautioning that the training is not for small children.

One of instructors, Sofie Martinez, said Wednesday that she and her colleagues will teach citizens what to report before an event, what to expect and how to survive during an event, and how police will respond when they arrive on the scene.

“This class is for citizens and leaders, individuals and people responsible for businesses, organizations, schools, groups and houses of worship,” Martinez said.

Classes in Spanish and English will take place simultaneously on opposite sides of McLennan Hall.

Martinez emphasized that the training will cover many modes of attack, not just guns.

“It’s not just active shooters anymore,” she said. “Attackers use knives now, too.”

Wallace added that cars and vehicles have also been used.

“We don’t want people to be afraid,” Wallace said. “We want them to be aware of what to look for. We want to empower them to respond and survive.”

He said that he has about a dozen personnel certified in Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training to present this class.

“We have taught this about 80 times, just since COVID hit, to small groups at businesses, schools, community organizations and houses of worship,” Wallace said. “But this is the first time in a while that we have opened the class up for anyone who wants to attend.”

Classes run 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, and 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Time will be included for questions, Martinez said.