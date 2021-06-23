 Skip to main content
Waco Police warn residents about scam calls
Waco Police warn residents about scam calls

The Waco Police Department is warning residents about scam phone calls with people posing as police officials seeking money.

Several businesses have reported receiving the calls, according to a department press release.

“Please know that this is not us nor would we call you and ask for any type of payment over the phone,” the press release says. “We also do not collect money for citations that are issued, those are received by the Waco Municipal Court.”

The Waco Police Department is not alone in trying to deal with phone scammers. The Hewitt Police department posted on its Facebook page in March that a resident reported receiving a call from someone who claimed to be a U.S. Marshall, requested payment for a warrant and threatened arrest by the Hewitt police chief.

Hewitt Police also reminded residents that police agencies do not ask for payments over the phone or request any payment through gift cards or bitcoin.

Both agencies encourage residents to reach out if they receive a call from someone saying they are with law enforcement and requesting a payment to avoid arrest.

