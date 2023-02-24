Witness descriptions, including one from a child, and DNA evidence contributed to murder and aggravated assault warrants served Thursday against a McGregor man in a May shooting in Waco, according to affidavits supporting the charges.

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, had been in McLennan County Jail since November on unrelated drug charges when Waco detectives served the warrants in the fatal shooting of Lydia Nicole Mendoza, 29, and the nonfatal shooting of another woman in the same incident on May 1, 2022, near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue.

Mendoza's two young children were in the back seat of the vehicle where Mendoza and the other woman, Mendoza's cousin, were shot, police reported. Both Mendoza and her cousin were taken to a local hospital, where Mendoza died of her wounds, according to the affidavits. The woman who survived suffered gunshot wounds to her back, arm and ankle, the affidavits say.

They had driven to the location to receive a cash payment from the ex-husband of Mendoza's cousin, according to the affidavits.

“A vehicle then pulled up next to them and an unknown Hispanic male opened the back seat, driver side door,” an affidavit says. “The male began firing a gun into the vehicle, shooting both (women).”

Mendoza's cousin told investigators she saw the man run back to a vehicle, the affidavit says. She and one of Mendoza’s daughters provided a description of the shooter that matches Lopez, the affidavit says.

A comparison of DNA collected from Lopez, with a warrant, and DNA taken from the door handle the shooter touched indicates Lopez touched the handle, according to the affidavit.

Lopez denied shooting the women but could not explain the witness descriptions or the DNA evidence, the affidavit says.

Lopez remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond set at $1.1 million.

"Detectives are looking to make additional arrests in this case," and anyone with related information should call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or provide the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, police said in a press release announcing the charges Thursday.