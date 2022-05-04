Waco Police: Woman arrested in Brookview area after fight escalates to gunfire

Waco police arrested a woman Wednesday evening in the Brookview neighborhood after she was accused of shooting a handgun during a fight.

Police received a shots fired call at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North 32nd Street, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

No one was injured in the incident, Shipley said.

Police tracked the woman down to the 2900 block of Sanger Avenue, where she was walking down the street, police said. She was arrested without incident.

The suspect had not been booked into jail as of 8 p.m. and police did not immediately identify her. Shipley said she would likely be charged with aggravated assault.