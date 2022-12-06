Waco police: Woman faces new charge after hit-and-run victim dies

A driver who turned herself in the day after a hit-and-run with a man on Halloween night was arrested again Tuesday after the man died, Waco police announced.

Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, who had been arrested Nov. 1 and later released on bond, was arrested again Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in an accident causing a death, and a charge of striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to a police press release. Crawford's initial charge was third-degree felony failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.

Alexander Melendez, 50, died of his injuries Nov. 6, the press release says.

Officers responding to 16th Street and Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 31 found Melendez, who they determined had been struck while trying to cross a street in a wheelchair, according to police. The driver was not at the scene of the crash, but officers got a vehicle description and Crawford turned herself in the next day, police announced at the time.