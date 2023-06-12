Waco police arrested a Waco woman Friday and charged her with aggravated assault after officers were called to a domestic disturbance in progress.

Waco police arrested Katourah Lyn Holt, 58, and charged her with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. She remained Monday in McLennan County Jail with a bond totaling $7,500, jail records show.

According to Holt’s arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a domestic disturbance in progress in the 1600 block of Barnard Avenue. The affidavit says officers spoke to Holt and a male victim, who reported the two had been in an argument over a broken Bluetooth speaker.

The affidavit says the victim told police that after Holt returned home, they began to argue over the speaker, and he broke the speaker on the ground. The affidavit says Holt then broke a pair of headphones in retaliation.

The affidavit says as the argument continued, the victim left the residence, after which Holt went to her bedroom and retrieved a 12-inch serrated kitchen knife. The affidavit says Holt followed the victim outside and swung the knife at him, and at one point the knife “contacted his neck causing fear of serious bodily injury or death.”

The victim was then able to push Holt away from him, causing her to fall backwards over the front steps of the home, the affidavit says. Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the victim was not injured in the incident.