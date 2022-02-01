Waco rapper Hotboy Wes arrested on robbery charge

A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.

The warrant was issued for Wesley Takquan Lewis, 26, after a report from a resident in the 600 block of Barton Creek Drive who told police he was supposed to buy a Rolex watch from Lewis for about $9,000, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.

Lewis met the man at his residence about 5:45 a.m. Dec. 15, Devlin said. The man said he gave Lewis the money, and ultimately, Lewis drove away with the victim's money and the watch, he said.

The man tried to get the money back as Lewis was leaving, and Lewis struck him with the car door and drove off, Devlin said.

Devlin said the theft case turned into robbery after Lewis fled and struck the man with his door. Hewitt officers tried to find Lewis to serve the warrant but had been unable to do so, Devlin said. He was spotted by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force who knew about the warrant.

Lewis remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $30,000. He also has pending theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges, according to McLennan County Jail records.