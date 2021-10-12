Waco schools' lawyer argues mask mandate suit should join others filed by AG

Dallas attorney Carlos Lopez, a former state district judge, argued in his motion to abate the cases that 95% of courts that have heard similar motions have ruled against the attorney general's office, and appeals of those rulings already are pending in the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin. He suggested that for the sake of judicial economy and to prevent a confusing patchwork of rulings on the same issue that Menard abate the two cases in Waco and add them to the dozen or so cases pending in Austin.

Lopez said the state's continued insistence on pressing Menard to issue the temporary injunction amounts to "forum shopping," a tactic used by attorneys to try to find a court possibly favorable to their position.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are here because other courts ruled against them and they want another bite at the apple," Lopez said. "They are saying, 'We want a do-over.' If you abate the cases, then they can all go up in a nice, consistent package because we all know this matter is ultimately going to be settled by the Texas Supreme Court anyway."

Assistant Attorney General Will Wassdorf said McLennan County is the proper venue for the lawsuit because Waco and La Vega schools are violating the mask mandate ban and they are in McLennan County.