Waco sex assault defendant pleads to lesser charges, gets probation, 120 days in jail

A Waco man entered a guilty plea to reduced charges in his 2017 sex offense case Friday, and the judge added 120 days in the county jail to the front of a two-year probation term he negotiated with prosecutors.

Jamarr Walker, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful restraint and assault family violence, both Class A misdemeanors, in exchange for prosecutors dropping a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court accepted the plea, issued a $4,000 fine and sentenced Walker to two years' probation, with a requirement that he spend 120 days in the McLennan County Jail, starting Friday.

Walker asked for lenience.

"Your honor, I'm scheduled to graduate on Aug. 6 with my accounting degree," Walker said.

He said he has job offers at accounting firms.

West said that if Walker provided an offer letter for a job in Waco and a work schedule, he would consider work release.

Walker again asked for lenience.

The judge said Walker could either accept the 120 days, followed by two years' probation, or be sentenced to the 12 months in jail his charges would allow.

Walker's attorney, David Hudson, said he understands the requirements to arrange for work release. Hudson could not be reached for further comment Friday afternoon.

In Walker's initial arrest affidavit, police accuse him of locking his children in the back of a home during a custodial exchange and requiring their mother to have sex with him before he would let them all go. The affidavit says he forced himself on her while she tried to call for help.

The victim appeared in the 19th District Court by video link to give an impact statement Friday. She told the court she had initially been told last week about the reduced charges and the proposed sentence of two years’ probation and a $4,000 fine.

She thanked the judge for adding the 120 days in the county jail to the front of the sentence, saying it affirms that “no means no.”

“(Walker) has sentenced me and my children to a life he will never understand,” she said.

She said she hopes that the jail time and probation would be a growth opportunity for Walker.

She said Walker would get a second chance after taking away so many chances from her and their children.

"No one should have to go through what my children and I did," she said. She also asserted that Walker had forced himself on other women.