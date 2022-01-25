Waco sex offender headed for treatment instead of freedom after 20 years in prison

A convicted sex offender within days of being released from prison is headed for a state treatment facility instead of freedom after a McLennan County jury determined Tuesday that he is a sexually violent predator.
Jurors in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes Tuesday before finding Robert Anthony Fluke, 39, who has spent the past 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Waco girl, should not be released back into society because he is a “repeat sexually violent offender who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in a predatory act of sexual violence.”
Attorneys with the State Special Prosecution Unit’s civil division filed a motion last year in 54th State District Court seeking to have Fluke civilly committed to a West Texas sex offender treatment facility before his release from prison early next month.
The jury agreed. Fluke will be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield, where his case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.
The attorneys offered evidence Tuesday of at least four alleged incidents of sexual misconduct while Fluke was in prison. A psychologist testified that Fluke is a sexually violent predator.
Fluke, who was represented by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders, testified Tuesday that he was written up 121 times during his 20-year prison stint, including several times for sexual misconduct. He said he was "just too lazy" to participate in any sex offender treatment programs while he was in prison but told the jury he would not reoffend if released from prison.
"I've grown up," he said. "I was a kid. I did stupid things."
When his attorneys asked him how he feels about what he did to the young girl in 2002, Fluke said "terrible, despicable."
Fluke, who said he abused marijuana and inhaled gasoline in a bottle when he was younger, testified he suffered from a "few mental health problems," including depression, after the death of his grandmother while he was in prison. He said he underwent "complete and utter torment" at the hands of other prisoners after they learned why he was in prison and that he also is gay.
Fluke pleaded guilty when he was 18 to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on Summer Avenue. The girl told Waco police she asked Fluke to get her a drink from the kitchen and said she noticed "some white stuff" floating in her drink but drank it anyway. She told police her “eyes starting rolling back in her head” 10 minutes later and she was unable to get up, according to police reports.
She said someone carried her to bed, where she said Fluke sexually assaulted her.
Fluke is the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate’s civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.