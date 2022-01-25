Waco sex offender headed for treatment instead of freedom after 20 years in prison

The attorneys offered evidence Tuesday of at least four alleged incidents of sexual misconduct while Fluke was in prison. A psychologist testified that Fluke is a sexually violent predator.

Fluke, who was represented by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders, testified Tuesday that he was written up 121 times during his 20-year prison stint, including several times for sexual misconduct. He said he was "just too lazy" to participate in any sex offender treatment programs while he was in prison but told the jury he would not reoffend if released from prison.

"I've grown up," he said. "I was a kid. I did stupid things."

When his attorneys asked him how he feels about what he did to the young girl in 2002, Fluke said "terrible, despicable."

Fluke, who said he abused marijuana and inhaled gasoline in a bottle when he was younger, testified he suffered from a "few mental health problems," including depression, after the death of his grandmother while he was in prison. He said he underwent "complete and utter torment" at the hands of other prisoners after they learned why he was in prison and that he also is gay.