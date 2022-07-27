 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco sex offender returns to jail, faces $1M bond

A Waco man convicted of sexual assault of a child 22 years ago is back behind bars facing a charge that he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl over a period of two years, an arrest warrant says.

lupe torres

Torres

Lupe Torres, 66, was arrested Friday and booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He remained jailed Wednesday with bond listed at $1 million.

According to the warrant, the child reported Torres had sexually abused her during summers starting when she was 6 and ending when she was 8. The warrant says investigators believe these abuse started in 2015.

Court records show Torres was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2000 and served 10 years in prison. Texas Department of Public Safety records show Torres had a lifetime sex offender registry requirement.

If convicted, Torres faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

