Waco SWAT team sent to apartment after convenience store robbery

Waco police questioned multiple people in connection with a robbery at a convenience store Monday morning, but had not made any arrests as of Monday night.

Dispatch received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a robbery in progress at a Chevron gas station in the 700 block of Lake Air Drive. Officer Garen Bynum said three suspects approached the counter with a weapon.

“We know they got cash this morning in the robbery, as well as other items,” Bynum said.

SWAT team members and officers who responded to the call tracked three suspects to a nearby apartment and detained them. Police took them to another location where they were questioned, then released. They are still considered people of interest in the investigation according to Bynum.

The SWAT team left the scene around 9:30 a.m.

"All three of those individuals have been released at this time, but are still listed as persons of interest for not only today's robbery, but also previous robberies that have occurred," Bynum said in an email.

