Waco teacher arrested at ex-boyfriend's house on trespass charge

A sixth-grade math teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School remained free on bond Monday after her arrest the prior morning on charges she broke into her ex-boyfriend's Robinson home.

April Marie Garon, 37, of Lorena, was charged with criminal trespass of a habitation after Robinson police caught her leaving her ex-boyfriend's house about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police reports, Garon admitted she broke into her former boyfriend's house in the 200 block of East Tate Avenue through the back door, and she acknowledged that Robinson police previously had warned her to stay away with a criminal trespass warning in November 2020.

The owner of the home told police he heard a noise at the back of his house and reported someone was breaking in. When Robinson police arrived, they saw Garon walking from the back of the home toward her vehicle, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed Garon entering the residence without permission after breaking in, O'Connor said.

Garon was booked into the McLennan County Jail on the Class A misdemeanor charge. She was released Sunday afternoon after posting $1,500 bail, according to jail records.