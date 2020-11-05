Waco teen accused of luring victims with dating app indicted on capital murder charge

A Waco teenager who police say shot at least two men, killing one of them, after luring them to meetings through an LGBTQ dating app was indicted on capital murder and aggravated assault charges Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, in the Aug. 17 shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Deshawn Breeding. The indictment alleges he killed Breeding during the course of a robbery after communicating with him on the Grindr app.
Because Degrate is not yet 18 he is not subject to be sentenced to the death penalty. He would face life without parole if convicted.
Degrate was arrested last month in Fort Worth in the second of three shootings that occurred the night of Aug. 17. Waco police have said all three shooting victims met with Degrate on Grindr.
“It was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them,” Waco police have said. “After meeting up with the victims, Degrate shot all three of them.”
Degrate was released on $200,000 bond in August after his arrest in one of the three shootings. He has remained jailed under $500,000 bond since he was arrested again last month on an additional charge.
Police have said Degrate arranged a meeting with Breeding after communicating with him through the same app about two hours after the first shooting. Breeding, who was shot in his car about 2:15 a.m. near the 1400 block of North 34th Street, died later at a local hospital.
Earlier that morning, police responded to a store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard, where another victim, Justin Lee Backer, drove himself after being shot. Later, police found another man with a gunshot wound at North 36th Street and Grim Avenue.
Degrate also was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault in the incident involving Backer.
Degrate's attorney, Abel Reyna, said "nothing occurred today that we didn't expect."
In other action Thursday, the grand jury also indicted longtime Waco bounty hunter Dale “Cowboy” Cobb on charges he threatened to get a woman's bail forfeited if she would not have sex with him.
Cobb, 64, was indicted on a charge of compelling prostitution, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He is charged with assaulting the woman at his apartment in August 2019 and afterward told her, “You don’t owe me nothin’ now,” according to arrest reports.
Reyna, who also represents Cobb, said Cobb will plead not guilty.
"We look forward to presenting our case at trial," Reyna said.
Cobb has worked behind the scenes with a number of bail bond companies for three decades or more, tracking down defendants who skipped bail. Cobb has two felony convictions for offenses related to his work as a bounty hunter and he has been banned by judges from working for local bail bond companies.
The McLennan County Bail Bond Board put the owners of bail bond companies on notice decades ago not to associate with Cobb or hire him in any capacity.
