Waco teen accused of luring victims with dating app indicted on capital murder charge

A Waco teenager who police say shot at least two men, killing one of them, after luring them to meetings through an LGBTQ dating app was indicted on capital murder and aggravated assault charges Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, in the Aug. 17 shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Deshawn Breeding. The indictment alleges he killed Breeding during the course of a robbery after communicating with him on the Grindr app.

Because Degrate is not yet 18 he is not subject to be sentenced to the death penalty. He would face life without parole if convicted.

Degrate was arrested last month in Fort Worth in the second of three shootings that occurred the night of Aug. 17. Waco police have said all three shooting victims met with Degrate on Grindr.

“It was through this app that Degrate communicated with the victims and made plans to meet up with them,” Waco police have said. “After meeting up with the victims, Degrate shot all three of them.”

Degrate was released on $200,000 bond in August after his arrest in one of the three shootings. He has remained jailed under $500,000 bond since he was arrested again last month on an additional charge.