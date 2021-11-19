Waco teen arrested in September shooting death

A 19-year-old Waco man was charged with capital murder Thursday evening in the Sept. 19 death of Israel Martinez.

Justin Angel Hernandez remains under a no bond order in the McLennan County Jail, charged in the shooting death of the 22-year-old Martinez, whose body was found in the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue about 10:30 p.m.

An affidavit accompanying the arrest warrant filed by a Waco police detective was not readily available. The document would include information about the allegations, establishing probable cause for the charge. Hernandez was arrested Thursday on an unrelated charge before police obtained the warrant charging him with capital murder.

Waco attorney John Donahue and Austin attorney Jon Evans were appointed Friday to represent Hernandez. Evans declined comment on the case.

Martinez's mother, Luz Martinez, told the Tribune-Herald in September that her son left their home near the Texas State Technical College campus at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and told his grandmother he would be home soon.