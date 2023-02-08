A jury convicted a Waco teen Wednesday of firing an AK-47 style gun from an SUV at a car following him in April 2020 as he fled another shooting at an East Waco apartment complex.

A jury of six men and six women in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated less than an hour before finding Devonte Terrell Adams, 19, guilty of aggravated assault.

“There’s no question in our minds that the jury got it right,” District Attorney Josh Tetens said by phone Wednesday evening.

Adams shot at an unmarked police vehicle driven by a Waco detective, but his defense attorney argued Adams thought he was shooting at a member of a group he had been in an ongoing conflict with. Adams was initially charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, but prosecutors decided early in the trial to only pursue the lesser included charge of aggravated assault.

Judge Susan Kelly will sentence Adams at a later date.

Prosecutors did not bring co-defendants Wilfred Carpenter or Jaquan Davis from prison to testify. Carpenter was sentenced to a 20-year prison term in the case after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in a deal Kelly approved in November 2021. Kelly sentenced Davis in April 2021 to a five-year prison term after he pleaded no contest to an evidence tampering charge, agreeing he cleaned fingerprints from the SUV and the gun.

Prosecutors relied instead on police video from Detective John Clark and testimony from other witnesses. Clark pursued a Jeep Commander that Adams was riding in with Carpenter, Davis and Destiny Green after the Jeep left the scene of a shooting the evening of April 14, 2020, at Estella Maxey Place apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, trial testimony showed. No injuries were reported in the initial shooting.

Adams fired at Clark from the Jeep as the drove in the 1700 block of Old Dallas Road, according to trial evidence. Clark's vehicle was hit, but Clark was not.

Clark could be seen and heard calling dispatch to say a young man wearing a yellow hoodie was shooting at his unmarked vehicle during the pursuit, in a video showed during closing arguments by prosecutor Ryan Calvert, first assistant in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

Calvert also played doorbell camera video from about 7:20 the evening of the incident that included the Jeep driving down a neighborhood street, then the sound of 13 gunshots, followed by Clark's vehicle.

Green told the jury tearfully Tuesday how she cowered in fear inside the Jeep while Adams, who was wearing a yellow hoodie, fired out the window at a pursuing vehicle. Green said the car was an unmarked police vehicle, Calvert reminded the jury Wednesday.

Everyone else in the Jeep that evening thought the pursuing vehicle was driven by a member of group with which a group Carpenter was part of was feuding, defense attorney David Hudson reminded the jury.

Hudson also said Green at first testified that only Adams got out of the vehicle at Estella Maxey to shoot at a man referred to as "Timothy" during the trial. He said it took several questions before Green said Carpenter got out of the Jeep to shoot before Adams.

McKenzie Carroll told the jury Tuesday that she saw Adams wearing a yellow hoodie and carrying a gun that looked like an AK-47 when she lent her Jeep to Carpenter at about 7 p.m. April. 14, Calvert told the jury.

Both Calvert and Hudson will present punishment phase evidence at a sentencing hearing to be scheduled later.

Adams did not testify during the trial. He returned Wednesday to McLennan County Jail after the guilty verdict to await his sentencing hearing, Hudson said.

"I know Judge Kelly and I know her reputation. She has seen everything from traffic tickets to murder," Hudson said after the guilt or innocence phase of the trial concluded. "She understands that a male brain is not fully formed until the age of 25."

At the time of the April, 2020, shootings, Adams was 16 years old. Tetens said Wednesday that Adams was certified to stand trial as an adult.

Hudson said his client agreed with him to trust his fate to a judge who is known to be fair and to consider the totality of circumstances that put a defendant in her court, rather than trusting it to the jury.

The law will not allow probation as a sentence because of Adams' prior juvenile robbery conviction. The jury would have had probation as an option, along with a life sentence, if they had sentenced him Wednesday.