Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback

A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021 shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.

The grand jury's indictment accuses Hall of acting recklessly and causing Felder’s death by shooting him with a firearm.

Hall said he was attempting to clear a jammed weapon, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time, and Waco police then said the death was likely unintentional.

Felder had been a UHS Trojans football quarterback and a member of the basketball team before his death at age 17.

Waco police responded around 8:50 p.m. May 14, 2021 to a report of gunfire at Trendwood Apartments. First responders found Felder with a gunshot wound in his abdomen and transported him to an area hospital where he died the next morning. Police arrested Hall on June 14, 2021 on a manslaughter charge, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Waco Police Sergeant Garen Bynum said at the time investigators believed the shooting resulted from an accidental discharge. The two teens were apparently hanging out in an apartment when the gun Hall held at the time went off and one bullet pierced Felder's abdomen, Bynum said at the time.

Hall told police at the time that he had attempted to fire the handgun in the breezeway of the apartment building but it jammed, according to the arrest affidavit. As Hall tried to unjam the gun, Felder stood in front of him and when the gun fired, the bullet hit Felder, according to past news reports.