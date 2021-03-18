Waco teen indicted in stepfather's shooting death

A Waco teenager who police say shot and killed his stepfather during an argument last month was indicted on a murder charge Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Judarius Jerome Degrate, 18, in the Feb. 11 shooting death of 30-year-old Sylvester Dixon.

Police responding to the incident found Dixon lying in the street at North 16th Street and Providence Drive.

Degrate, who remains in the McLennan County Jail under $500,000 bond, told Waco police he thought his stepfather slipped and fell on the ice and was not hit by a bullet.

Degrate's attorney, Josh Tetens, declined comment on the case.

Officers at the scene reported that Degrate’s mother, Dorathy Brown, told them her son shot her husband during an argument. Witnesses reported seeing Degrate jump over multiple fences in the neighborhood in an attempt to elude police.

Officers arrested him near North 15th Street and Indiana Avenue. Degrate told police he got a handgun from his bedroom “and then there was a verbal altercation over an alleged offense occurring concerning Mr. Dixon,” according to an arrest affidavit.