Waco teen sentenced to 12 years in prison in stepfather's shooting death

A Waco teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday after shooting and killing his stepfather in February last year following an argument, court documents say.

Judarius Jerome Degrate, 19, was arrested in February 2021 after his stepfather, Sylvester Dixon, was shot and killed, according to an arrest affidavit. Degrate was indicted in March 2021 on a first-degree felony charge of murder, but as part of the plea deal, the charge was reduced to manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to court documents.

Court documents state Degrate recklessly caused Dixon's death by shooting him.

An arrest affidavit says police responded about 5 p.m. Feb 11, 2021, to the intersection of North 16th Street and Providence Drive and found Dixon lying face down in the street in a pool of blood. Degrate’s mother told the arriving officers her son had shot Dixon while he was fleeing from Degrate following an altercation in their house, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says witnesses gave officers a description of Degrate and the direction he fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend Degrate a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Degrate told officers he had gotten into a verbal altercation “over an alleged offense concerning Mr. Dixon” and shot at him with a handgun. Degrate told officers he did not believe Dixon had been hit and had instead slipped and fell on the icy road, the affidavit says.

Court documents say Degrate will receive credit for the 15 months he has been jailed while awaiting resolution of his case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.