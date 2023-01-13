 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco teen sentenced to 20 years for armed robberies in 2021

A Waco teen who committed three aggravated robberies and abducted a woman in 2021 was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison on multiple charges.

Gregory Jackson, 18, entered guilty pleas Thursday to seven felony counts before Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court. Kelly sentenced Jackson the same day to 20 years for each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Gregory Jackson

Jackson

Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony aggravated assault, a first-degree felony aggravated assault. He was a juvenile at the time of these crimes.

He used a firearm in three aggravated robberies and two aggravated assaults. As a result he will not be eligible for parole for 10 years.

The first two incidents on June 3 and Sept. 30, 2021 resulted in charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

In the third aggravated robbery incident on Oct. 7, 2021, Jackson also broke into the victim's home and abducted her, court records show.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

