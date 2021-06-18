Waco teen sentenced to 30 years in 2019 shooting death of uncle

A Waco teenager who shot and killed his uncle and wounded an 11-year-old boy in a July 2019 incident prompted by a dispute over a bicycle was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.
SirOcean Unique Calhoun, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Willie Steve Kiser, Calhoun’s uncle. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the shooting of the boy.
Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court approved a plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office and sentenced Calhoun to concurrent prison terms of 30 years for murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault.
Calhoun, 19, has been in the McLennan County Jail 689 days and will be given credit for that time toward his sentence. He must be given credit by prison officials for serving at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Assistant District Attorney Anthony Smith told the judge during Friday's brief hearing that family members told prosecutors they think 30 years in prison is excessive.
"The family members had requested even a lower sentence and the state couldn't see going any lower than that," First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said. "The interest of justice requires us to draw that kind of line at 30 years because of the facts of the case."
Calhoun's attorney, John Donahue, said he thinks the case was resolved appropriately.
Kiser, 31, of Waco, is described in police records as Calhoun’s uncle. The 11-year-old boy, who was brought to the home by his mother, a friend of the Kiser family, was shot in the face. The bullet lodged in his neck during the shooting that killed Kiser, records show.
Authorities were first called to the 900 block of Houston Street, shortly before 4 p.m. July 23, 2019, where Calhoun’s family members were gathered outside a home. During the gathering, Calhoun got into an argument over a bicycle with family members, police said.
Witnesses told police the argument escalated into a fight and Calhoun fired a pistol at Kiser. Kiser was hit at least twice, in the back and the arm, police said. He died at a local hospital.
During the shooting, the 11-year-old boy was hit as Calhoun “was firing indiscriminately in the direction of Mr. Kiser and as a result shot this juvenile victim in the face,” according to court documents.
Waco police arrested Calhoun five days later.