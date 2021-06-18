Waco teen sentenced to 30 years in 2019 shooting death of uncle

A Waco teenager who shot and killed his uncle and wounded an 11-year-old boy in a July 2019 incident prompted by a dispute over a bicycle was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

SirOcean Unique Calhoun, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Willie Steve Kiser, Calhoun’s uncle. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the shooting of the boy.

Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court approved a plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office and sentenced Calhoun to concurrent prison terms of 30 years for murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault.

Calhoun, 19, has been in the McLennan County Jail 689 days and will be given credit for that time toward his sentence. He must be given credit by prison officials for serving at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Smith told the judge during Friday's brief hearing that family members told prosecutors they think 30 years in prison is excessive.