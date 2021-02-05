Waco thieves targeting catalytic converters in crime fad

Curtis Graves has mixed emotions about the recent dramatic uptick in his business.

While he is pleased his muffler shop at 725 La Salle Ave. in Waco has been getting a steady stream of new customers in the past month, Graves has sympathy pangs for them because many have been victimized by a burgeoning crime wave that has become a nationwide scourge.

Waco police reported this week that they have more than 100 active cases in which thieves have stolen catalytic converters from cars and trucks, and they appear to be becoming more brazen, Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum said. The thieves, using wrenches or reciprocating saws, can remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in less than a minute, Bynum said. The prices the exhaust system components fetch at scrap yards provide an unfortunate incentive.

“Catalytic converter thefts are the current fad in the dark theft world, and the cases are growing by the day,” Bynum said. “And they have gotten a lot more bold in how they are doing it. They are doing it in broad daylight now. Several business have gotten hit, and we have had a couple of individuals where they parked in a parking spot at a local business and they ran into the store and their catalytic converter was gone when they came out.”