Waco thieves targeting catalytic converters in crime fad

Curtis Graves has mixed emotions about the recent dramatic uptick in his business.
While he is pleased his muffler shop at 725 La Salle Ave. in Waco has been getting a steady stream of new customers in the past month, Graves has sympathy pangs for them because many have been victimized by a burgeoning crime wave that has become a nationwide scourge.
Waco police reported this week that they have more than 100 active cases in which thieves have stolen catalytic converters from cars and trucks, and they appear to be becoming more brazen, Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum said. The thieves, using wrenches or reciprocating saws, can remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in less than a minute, Bynum said. The prices the exhaust system components fetch at scrap yards provide an unfortunate incentive.
“Catalytic converter thefts are the current fad in the dark theft world, and the cases are growing by the day,” Bynum said. “And they have gotten a lot more bold in how they are doing it. They are doing it in broad daylight now. Several business have gotten hit, and we have had a couple of individuals where they parked in a parking spot at a local business and they ran into the store and their catalytic converter was gone when they came out.”
Graves Custom Muffler mechanics were working on a car Friday that is owned by a woman who works at a firm on Imperial Drive. She parked the car at work at 6 a.m. and went to her car during her break at 8 a.m. She started the car, and it roared like a 747. The catalytic converter had been stolen, Graves said.
“I’ve got two in my parking lot right now that had them stolen,” Graves said. “I have been getting about three to six a day for the last three weeks, all the same. Their catalytic converter was stolen. Yes, business has been good. I hate to get it this way, but it is what it is. I hope they catch those people. Most of them are dope heads who just cut the converters off and go on. They can have it done in 2 to 5 minutes.”
Repairs can run from a low of $500 to $600 on up to $1,200 to $1,400, Graves said. Other estimates are higher.
R.J. Salinas, owner of Salinas Masonry, 2119 La Salle Ave., got a $4,0000 estimate to replace the stolen catalytic converter from a 2012 diesel pickup he uses for his company.
He was not aware he had been victimized until workers started the truck. The noise was unmistakable. Something was wrong, he said.
“You definitely could hear it coming down the road,” Salinas said.
Catalytic converters are designed to act as a line of defense against harmful exhaust system emissions by turning pollutants into harmless gasses, according to Cars.com. Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, including platinum, palladium or rhodium. They sell them to scrap yards for an average of $300, Bynum said.
The majority of scrap yards in the area have been cooperative with the police investigation and are doing most everything by the book, including photographing and identifying the people who sell them items, Bynum said.
“They have been working with us really well,” Bynum said. “It is not illegal for them to purchase them if they have been cut off. They are doing everything they are legally required to do. It just makes it difficult because the price makes it such a hot commodity.”
Justin Foster, co-owner of Cornerstone Plumbing, 2101 S. 22nd St., said his business has been burglarized three times in the past 12 months. Last month, thieves cut a catalytic converter off his service truck at 5:45 a.m.
Foster beefed up security at his business, adding cameras and lighting after each incident. He joked that he added so much security lighting that it probably made it easier on the brash thieves because his property was “lit up like Waco stadium.”
Bynum said Waco police searching for a parole violator last week arrested three men at a local hotel. They found four catalytic converters, tools used to remove them and methamphetamine in the room, Bynum said.
In September, investigators from Waco, Woodway and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in an auto parts theft ring that police said caused an estimated $2000,000 in damage to numerous vehicles whose catalytic converters were removed.
The four have been indicted on various charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity, and are awaiting disposition of their cases.
Bynum compared the theft streak to one that plagued police departments a decade ago when thieves victimized outdoor heating and air-conditioning units for their copper tubing.
“The way that was solved was that police departments across the state contacted their local representatives and said, ‘This is a real problem,’” Bynum said. “They got the law changed that required you to be an HVAC repairman to be able to turn in those parts.
“It is going to take something like that before this will stop. This is not only a statewide problem, this is a nationwide problem right now. The law is going to have to be changed to make it more difficult to get paid for these types of crimes.”
Bynum offered the following tips to help prevent becoming a victim of this crime:
- Park vehicles in well-lit areas
- If possible, park near security cameras or close to the front of a store
- Install motion-sensing lights in driveways
- Install either a protective plate that covers a vehicle’s catalytic converter or other protection device
- Etch a vehicle’s VIN number or license plate number on its catalytic converter so if it is stolen, it can be identified. This also helps police link the item to the crime and makes it easier to identify the thieves.
The car theft capitals of America
Crime in the U.S. has trended downward since the early 1990s, and new data from the University of Pennsylvania suggests that COVID-19 has caused these numbers to drop even further across the nation’s largest cities. Since the onset of the pandemic, property crime, violent crime, and drug crime all experienced double-digit percentage declines when compared to averages over the previous five year period—a trend attributed to more residents staying home.
Despite sharp decreases in overall crime this year, car thefts rose dramatically in certain cities. Nearly 750,000 vehicles (or 228 per 100,000 residents) are stolen in the U.S. each year, representing a loss of about $6 billion annually. While car theft rates have long trended downward alongside overall crime rates, there appears to be a divergence amid the pandemic. This could be due to high unemployment rates combined with drivers not checking in on their parked vehicles as frequently.
Car thefts vary significantly on a geographic level. At the state level, Alaska and New Mexico have historically reported the highest motor vehicle theft rates, at 495 and 488 car thefts per 100,000 people, respectively, over the past three years. In general, Western states report higher rates of motor vehicle theft than those in the Northeast or Midwest. Vermont and Maine boast the lowest car theft rates in the country at just 57 and 42 thefts per 100,000 people.
To determine the car theft capitals of the U.S., researchers at CoPilot analyzed the last three years of crime data from the FBI. Cities were ranked according to their average annual motor vehicle theft rate per 100,000 people based on data from 2017 to 2019. Researchers also calculated the average annual number of motor vehicle thefts, the overall property theft rate, and the violent crime rate for the same years. To improve relevance, only the 150 largest cities in the U.S. were included in the analysis.
Here are the cities with the most vehicle thefts per capita.
25. Wichita, Kansas
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 646 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,519
- Overall property theft rate: 5,505 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,117 per 100k people
24. Dallas, Texas
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 680 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 9,277
- Overall property theft rate: 3,232 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 796 per 100k people
23. Omaha, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 693 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 3,259
- Overall property theft rate: 3,606 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 597 per 100k people
22. San Jose, California
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 702 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 7,299
- Overall property theft rate: 2,444 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 423 per 100k people
21. Newark, New Jersey
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 705 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 1,983
- Overall property theft rate: 2,024 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 753 per 100k people
20. Spokane, Washington
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 710 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 1,565
- Overall property theft rate: 6,681 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 699 per 100k people
19. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 716 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,825
- Overall property theft rate: 4,716 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,148 per 100k people
18. Bakersfield, California
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 727 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,821
- Overall property theft rate: 4,095 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 471 per 100k people
17. St. Paul, Minnesota
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 730 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,266
- Overall property theft rate: 3,462 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 611 per 100k people
16. Denver, Colorado
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 738 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 5,376
- Overall property theft rate: 3,643 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 709 per 100k people
15. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 748 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 1,360
- Overall property theft rate: 5,817 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,053 per 100k people
14. Baltimore, Maryland
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 753 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 4,495
- Overall property theft rate: 4,643 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,933 per 100k people
13. Salt Lake City, Utah
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 764 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 1,546
- Overall property theft rate: 6,531 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 763 per 100k people
12. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 764 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 4,514
- Overall property theft rate: 3,123 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,455 per 100k people
11. Cleveland, Ohio
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 798 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 3,048
- Overall property theft rate: 4,624 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,516 per 100k people
10. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 809 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 3,251
- Overall property theft rate: 5,420 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,035 per 100k people
9. Kansas City, Missouri
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 836 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 4,147
- Overall property theft rate: 4,194 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,566 per 100k people
8. Tacoma, Washington
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 852 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 1,863
- Overall property theft rate: 5,287 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 831 per 100k people
7. Anchorage, Alaska
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 864 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,486
- Overall property theft rate: 4,946 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,271 per 100k people
6. St. Louis, Missouri
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 938 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,820
- Overall property theft rate: 6,153 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,972 per 100k people
5. San Bernardino, California
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 1,007 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 2,183
- Overall property theft rate: 4,076 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,318 per 100k people
4. Portland, Oregon
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 1,040 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 6,886
- Overall property theft rate: 5,397 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 522 per 100k people
3. Detroit, Michigan
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 1,080 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 7,165
- Overall property theft rate: 4,416 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 2,025 per 100k people
2. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 1,170 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 6,575
- Overall property theft rate: 4,507 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,360 per 100k people
1. Oakland, California
- Motor vehicle theft rate: 1,199 per 100k people
- Average annual motor vehicle thefts: 5,202
- Overall property theft rate: 5,874 per 100k people
- Violent crime rate: 1,269 per 100k people
Detailed findings and methodology
The car theft capitals of the U.S. are spread out across the country. On average, these 25 cities had 827 car thefts per 100,000 people, several times higher than the national rate of 228 per 100,000, and averaged nearly 4,000 cars stolen annually. The cities with the highest car theft rates tend to have high violent crime rates as well, averaging 1,088 violent crimes per 100,000 people. The national violent crime rate is much lower, at 383 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused record high unemployment, and while the economic situation has improved since the spring, millions of people remain jobless. High unemployment may lead to higher property crime rates (including car thefts). In this regard, cities with already high levels of car theft might experience further increases this year.
To determine the cities with the highest motor vehicle theft rates, researchers at CoPilot analyzed the latest crime data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. Cities were ranked according to their motor vehicle theft rate per 100,000 people, averaged over the years 2017, 2018, and 2019. Researchers also calculated the average annual number of motor vehicle thefts, the overall property theft rate, and the violent crime rate over the same three-year time period. Only the 150 largest U.S. cities were included in the analysis.