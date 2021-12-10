Waco to get $624K in opioid settlement

Texas' legal action against companies making and distributing opioids continues to benefit city and county governments, the city of Waco scheduled to receive $624,000 following McLennan County's $140,000 windfall.

Local governments statewide are voting thumbs up or down on joining the state's financial settlement with several drug companies. McLennan County first filed a suit against opioid makers in 2017, later joining claimants statewide and nationally in pursuing opioid-related financial remedies.

The city of Waco finds itself in line to receive cash, though it is a non-litigant that has taken no legal action. The Waco City Council this week voted to sanction a state settlement, making it eligible for a direct payment estimated at $624,000, Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said. She said Waco also may apply for funds from a regional opioid abatement fund.

The council has not determined how to spend the money, though it is required to be used for opioid-related causes, Ritchie said.