Waco toddler dies of gunshot

A Waco 2-year-old died of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

“Our officers were called the 1300 block of Alta Vista (Drive), just after 3 p.m.,” Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Wednesday. "Before officers were able to arrive, family members of this child were transporting the child to the hospital."

An American Medical Response crew met the family members on the way and took over transport of the child, she said. The child died of injuries at 3:36 p.m.

Detectives believe it was handgun, Shipley said.

“Our special crimes detectives are currently, actively interviewing family members that were here at the scene when the incident occurred,” she said. “We still are working to see the events that led up to this shooting and unfortunate death. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Officers detained one individual for “a brief moment,” she said.

The shooting happened inside the home, Shipley said. And there were no further injuries in this incident.

Another 2-year-old child was fatally shot at a Waco apartment in September.

Officers took into evidence the weapon they believe was used Wednesday, and further investigation will determine if, in fact, it was used, Shipley said.

“It is heartbreaking to not only the family members of the child, but to the community and to the officers here at the scene,” she said.

Waco Police Department officers, detectives and civilians strive daily to prevent tragedies like this, Shipley said.

Gun locks

“We only ask that these gun owners, or if you are in possession of a weapon, please keep these guns, these weapons, away from children because incidents like this can and do happen,” she said. “We would not like any more to happen, so please lock up your weapons and please practice proper gun safety.”

Shipley said the police department has in the past provided free gun locks, when these are available. She encouraged gun owners who do not have a gun lock and cannot afford one to call the police nonemergency phone line at 254-750-7500 and see if any are available now.

“If you have (a gun lock), use it. If you don’t have one please get one,” she said.

Prior unrelated child shooting

Police reported the 2-year-old shot in September found a gun in his uncle's backpack and accidentally shot himself.

After this September shooting, police reported this child's uncle, Derrick Damon Pipkins Jr., left the home with the firearm and later was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Pipkins remains in custody at McLennan County Jail on the charge related to the shooting death last year.

