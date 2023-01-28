Waco violent crime down 8% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to police stats

Not only did Waco go more than six months without a new murder investigation last year, but overall violent crime also dropped by 8% compared to 2021, Waco police reported.

A Waco Police Department strategy of relational policing, combined with community collaboration and judges setting high bail for repeat violent offenders, are helping reduce violent crime, said Gregory Fremin, a Sam Houston State University instructor and retired Houston police captain. Part of the community effort comes from Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network launching an initiative to reduce gang activity and violence by improving relational skills for youth and families.

Fremin is a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and a former colleague of Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. He retired honorably as a Captain became a lecturer in victim studies at Sam Houston State University.

“What we’re seeing in select smaller- and medium-sized cities is very professional police chiefs embracing proactive policing strategies and relational policing,” Fremin said.

Victorian said it is an overall cooperative effort by the whole community reducing violent crime.

“The police department is the community, and the community is the police department,” Victorian said at a Monday NAACP meeting.

According to Waco police monthly crime reports, in 2019 the city averaged 150 assaults per month. Assaults increased as the pandemic started in early 2020, rising to 203 in May 2020, then hitting a high of about 230 in July 2021, October 2021 and May 2022. November and December 2022 each saw fewer than 150 assaults reported, the first two-month span with fewer than 150 per month since the end of 2020.

Overall violent crime numbers generally follow the assault trends.

“Anecdotally, I would say the community is cooperating with us on more incidents,” Victorian said in an interview Tuesday. “Those in the community who own firearms, I believe are doing a better job securing them."

Enforcement also has driven the improvement, she said.

"Most of all, our officers have identified the individuals wreaking havoc, and judges set their bonds high enough that they stayed in jail,” Victorian said.

Fremin also said judges in McLennan County are playing a role in reducing violent crime.

“Judges in some cities, after police arrest a career criminal, will set a low bond, and the criminal will go back out on street to reoffend. … In McLennan County, the judges are setting high bails for violent repeat offenders,” Fremin said. “They’re locking them up and they’re staying locked up. Then the offenders can’t keep hurting people.”

Fremin also said Victorian has implemented strategies to reduce violence.

“She has found the areas of Waco that are high risk,” Fremin said. “She saturates those areas with patrol and practices relational policing to strengthen the community and police ties.”

It is not just the police and judges who are working to reduce violent crime, said Waco Police Commander Jared Wallace, who leads the department's community services division. To bring violent crime down as happened in the second half of 2022 the police department and the whole community have to build trust, he said.

“The police department has increased its legitimacy in the eyes of the community,” Wallace said. “They are reporting criminal activity.”

He said area schools, Prosper Waco and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network are among community organizations cooperating with the police department.

The Behavioral Health Network has numerous programs and efforts to help people in the criminal justice system learn nonviolent ways of solving problems and also to help families and children learn to have healthier relationships, said Ron Kimbell, director of the network's Klaras Center for Families.

Klaras Center counselor started an initiative over the summer for families and children at risk for gang activity to learn better coping skills and better relationship skills.

After a trial meeting in November among community partners and law enforcement officials, the first official quarterly meeting of the Gang Awareness Prevention & Safety initiative will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at South Terrace Youth Center, 100 Lyndon Circle in Waco. It will include door prizes, free dinner starting at 5:30 and child care available for younger children.

The meeting will have guest speakers on two topics: gangs and substance use disorder, Chadwell said.

The speaker on gangs will be an adult who has left the gang life to tell how that life impacted himself, his friends and his family. The speakers on substance use will be a teen in recovery and the teen’s mother. Both will share their perspective how drug use affects a family and on the recovery journey.

Waco Independent School District police work together with Waco police and many other agencies in McLennan County to address gang activity, dating violence and other safety concerns, Chief David Williams said.

“Just as relationships with our fellow Waco PD officers support safety, our Waco ISD PD staff prioritize building relationships with students and families in our district to reduce and ultimately prevent violence within our community,” he said.

Waco ISD also has initiatives to educate students on identifying and preventing violent or risky behaviors, said Yolanda Williams, the district's executive director of student support.

For example, training sessions for ninth graders address topics including “consent, intimate partner violence, ways to not be a bystander and get help, and other abuse prevention measures,” she said.

Responding to an uptick in youth gang activities in the are in 2021, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and the McLennan County Juvenile Probation Department formed a steering committee that has evolved into the McLennan County Gang Collaborative, Juvenile Justice Department spokesperson Barbara Kessler said.

“Juvenile justice authorities were detaining several youthful gang-affiliated offenders who had been adjudicated for violent crimes,” Kessler said.

The group now meets monthly and includes a range of law enforcement agencies and nonprofits.

“TJJD Parole staff members participating in (the collaborative) believe the collaboration is deepening the understanding of the underlying issues and note that it has already prompted community events that are keeping the issue of gang violence prevention at the forefront of local concerns,” Kessler said by email.

For youth in Juvenile Justice Department custody, there are programs aimed to reduce violent and antisocial behavior, with specialized programs for violent offenders and individualized therapeutic plans for all youth at the point of intake, Kessler said.

Once on parole, a youth may be required to attend counseling or perform community service, she said.