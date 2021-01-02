 Skip to main content
Waco violent crime rises, with 17 homicides in 2020
Waco violent crime rises, with 17 homicides in 2020

2020 brought a nationwide increase in homicides, and McLennan County was no exception.

Interim Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch said the department has 17 homicide cases from the year, as many as any year since 1994. The department has made arrests in 13 of the year’s cases, and a grand jury issued a no-bill in one case based on a self-defense claim. 2020’s total matches 2004’s for the most homicide cases in the city since the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, which saw a high point of 29 homicides reached in 1989 and again in 1993. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, had three homicide cases last year.

Gentsch said violent crime through November increased by 5% over the same period in 2019. But the violent crime rate for November alone decreased by 10% compared to November 2019, and the overall crime rate decreased by 4%, which could be a good sign for things to come, he said.

“It is our hope we see that trend occur in December as well,” Gentsch said. “We’re wanting to see how the year closes out.”

He said midsize cities comparable to Waco have experienced an overall increase in violent crime.

Four of the homicides in Waco last year were connected to family violence, four were drug-related, five were civil disturbances, three were related to robberies and one was gang-related.

“Police had very little control over these violent crimes,” Gentsch said. “Homicides especially happen due to the factors beyond our control.”

National average clearance rate for 2018 was about 62%.

“We’re always putting the victim first, and the victim’s family,” Gentsch said. “We always want justice for the victim and those left behind, and we always remember those victims.”

The death of two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez stood out. Gonzalez’s body was found in a trash bin on June 2. Pathologists released an autopsy report ruling his death a homicide and noting Frankie had blunt force injuries when he died.

His mother, Laura Villalon, was arrested June 2 on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge and remains in McLennan County Jail.

He said it is too early to tell if the city’s unemployment rate, which was up to 6.6% in November, about double what it was a year ago, was a factor in property crimes or robberies. He said there have also been multiple assaults connected with gangs.

“I don’t want to blame it all on COVID-19, but there’s been a lot of people cooped up. Then we had restrictions released and we started seeing trends and crime began increasing,” Gentsch said.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the sheriff’s office has not clocked any clear trends in the kinds of crimes it is responding to.

“I think people are on edge, and they’ve been in lockdown,” McNamara said. “Lifestyles have changed.”

He said the sheriff’s office investigated three homicides this year, including the shooting death of 17-year-old Garrett Hunt in Riesel. Garrett’s mother, Sarah Hunt, was arrested and charged with killing him.

“That was an especially sad homicide. That was especially brutal,” McNamara said.

Hunt’s body was discovered by Riesel police and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a call just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 reporting a stalled car on East Frederick Road in Riesel. They found Garrett dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat of his mother’s Hyundai minivan.

McNamara said further investigation has not shed more light on the killing or the motivation behind it.

“Some of these homicides are just so mind-boggling,” McNamara said. “It’s so senseless. It was brutal. It’s just very demonic.”

Waco homicides in 2020

Tyler McKinney

The first homicide of last year occurred Jan. 22, with the killing Tyler McKinney. McKinney, 19, was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Police reported McKinney was lured to the area before he was shot. Willow Reignwarden Smith, then 17, and Delviyonte Dequae Sampson, then 19, were indicted on capital murder charges.

Joangel Ortegon

Joangel Ortegon, 20, was shot and killed in a duplex in the 1900 block of North 19th Street on Feb. 7. Three other men were wounded by gunfire during a robbery gone bad, police reported.

Police said Kevin Darnell Wash, then 22, was injured in the incident. He was later arrested and indicted on a capital murder charge.

Michael Wayne Washington

Police reported Michael Wayne Washington was bludgeoned to death with a hammer Feb. 11 at a home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue in East Waco.

David Earl Johnson, then 55, was arrested and has since been indicted on a murder charge.

Michael Ray Brooks Jr.

Michael Ray Brooks Jr., 19, was killed and two others were injured in a confrontation May 19 at a home in the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue.

Police reported Brooks exchanged gunfire with Nicosia Omar Harlan, then 25, who hit Brooks and two others who were in the home. Harlan was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge and later indicted on a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges.

Frankie Gonzalez

Nicknamed "Waco's baby," Frankie Gonzalez, 2, was found dead in a trash bin outside Park Lake Drive Baptist Church on June 2. Police said the child's mother, Laura Villalon, then 35, led detectives to the boy's body and described causing the injuries that led to his death.

Before that, Villalon had told police her son was kidnapped from Cameron Park, which led to a daylong search before she took authorities to her son's body, police said at the time. She has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Frankie Gonzalez's father, Lorenzo Gonzalez, was arrested and later indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child by omission and a second-degree felony charge of abandoning a child. Police have said he violated a court order prohibiting him from leaving the child and his two young siblings with Villalon unsupervised.

Crystal Richards

On the night of June 8, Crystal Richards was shot and killed at her 28th birthday party at an apartment complex in East Waco. Police reported Richards was shot in the chest and was found inside a bedroom at her apartment, where hundreds of people were gathered to celebrate her birthday.

Richards' boyfriend, Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, was arrested at the apartments and has since been indicted on a charge of murder.

Tyrese Carroll

Tyrese Carroll, 19, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Whataburger, near Valley Mills and Lake Air drives, on June 20. Carroll died at a local hospital.

Malachi Jawan Wright, 19, and Elijah Marquise Thompson, 22, have since been arrested and indicted on murder charges.

Dorreke Dykes

A shooting on the Fourth of July killed Dorreke Dykes, 26, outside of the Convenient Food Mart, 600 S. 11th St., after a confrontation with another man.

The case was presented to a grand jury, and the panel cleared the other man of criminal wrongdoing, determining he acted in self-defense.

Larry Bryant

Waco police found Larry Bryant, 50, shot to death at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue on July 13.

Courtney O’Neil Washington, then 26, was arrested later that evening on a murder charge and has since been indicted.

Steven Sanders

A domestic assault turned deadly July after Steven Sanders, 43, was stabbed by another man in the 800 block of North 11th Street on July 13, police reported. Sanders later died from injuries at a local hospital.

Police initially arrested Jason Ivy, then 19, on multiple assault charges. They reported Sanders intervened as Ivy attempted to make amends with a woman he previously had been in a relationship with, leading Ivy to attack Sanders. Ivy has since been indicted on a manslaughter charge, after investigators reported Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the incident.

Keith Barrier Sr.

Police responding to a report of gunfire found Keith Barrier Sr., 38, lying in the 1500 block of North 11th Street on Aug. 12, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. Barrier died in a local hospital later that night.

Police are investigating multiple leads and have classified the shooting as drug-related, Gentsch said.

SaKyra Young

SaKyra Young, 21, was shot multiple times then crashed her car as she was driving in the 2800 block of McFerrin Avenue on Aug. 14, police reported. Her boyfriend, Michael Matthews Howard Jr., 20, then carried her away from the car before setting her down and shooting her again in the head, according to police.

Police arrested Howard on a first-degree murder charge later that night and he has since been indicted on the same charge.

Jonathan Deshawn Breeding

Jonathan Deshawn Breeding, 23, was found in his crashed car with a gunshot wound near 34th Street and Brook Circle Drive on Aug. 17, police reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Damarion DeGrate, 17, has since been indicted on a capital murder charge in the shooting and charged with capital murder in two nonfatal shootings around the same time. Police said DeGrate arranged to meet with victims using a dating app, then shot them.

“The detective, based on his investigation, determined robbery was the motive for this murder,” Gentsch said.

Kaden Hitchcock

Police found Kaden Hitchcock dead of a single gunshot wound Sept. 25 at his residence in the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle.

Police arrested Jose A. Herrera, 19, and Kyle Eric Depolito, 18, in October and said they believed another man also was involved in the shooting. No one has yet been indicted in the case, which police have said was related to drugs.

Jatron Thomas

Police found Jatron Thomas, 21, with a gunshot wound Oct. 15 in the 1600 block of South 14th Street. He was taken to a local hostpital, where he died.

No arrest has been made, but police have a person of interest.

Bryan Renard Johnson

Bryan Renard Johnson was shot Nov. 4 and found dead in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Berry Raydell Freeman, 26, was identified as a suspect and arrested on a parole violation before police served a warrant last month charging him with murder while he was in jail.

Daylon Anothony Cervantez

Daylon Anothony Cervantez, 19, of Waco died Nov. 22 at a local hospital after he was shot at Mr. Magoo’s, 4601 Hodde Drive.

No arrest has been made, but police are investigating multiple leads, Gentsch said.

Waco homicides since 1985

  • 1985: 8
  • 1986: 16
  • 1987: 25
  • 1988: 14
  • 1989: 29
  • 1990: 22
  • 1991: 23
  • 1992: 21
  • 1993: 29
  • 1994: 25
  • 1995: 16
  • 1996: 14
  • 1997: 15
  • 1998: 11
  • 1999: 12
  • 2000: 13
  • 2001: 7
  • 2002: 14
  • 2003: 14
  • 2004: 17
  • 2005: 12
  • 2006: 9
  • 2007: 6
  • 2008: 11
  • 2009: 9
  • 2010: 5
  • 2011: 11
  • 2012: 6
  • 2013: 6
  • 2014: 6
  • 2015: 12
  • 2016: 5
  • 2017: 5
  • 2018: 4
  • 2019: 10
  • 2020: 17

Source: FBI Uniform Crime Reporting, Waco Police Department

