Waco violent crime rises, with 17 homicides in 2020

2020 brought a nationwide increase in homicides, and McLennan County was no exception.
Interim Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch said the department has 17 homicide cases from the year, as many as any year since 1994. The department has made arrests in 13 of the year’s cases, and a grand jury issued a no-bill in one case based on a self-defense claim. 2020’s total matches 2004’s for the most homicide cases in the city since the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, which saw a high point of 29 homicides reached in 1989 and again in 1993. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, had three homicide cases last year.
Gentsch said violent crime through November increased by 5% over the same period in 2019. But the violent crime rate for November alone decreased by 10% compared to November 2019, and the overall crime rate decreased by 4%, which could be a good sign for things to come, he said.
“It is our hope we see that trend occur in December as well,” Gentsch said. “We’re wanting to see how the year closes out.”
He said midsize cities comparable to Waco have experienced an overall increase in violent crime.
Four of the homicides in Waco last year were connected to family violence, four were drug-related, five were civil disturbances, three were related to robberies and one was gang-related.
“Police had very little control over these violent crimes,” Gentsch said. “Homicides especially happen due to the factors beyond our control.”
National average clearance rate for 2018 was about 62%.
“We’re always putting the victim first, and the victim’s family,” Gentsch said. “We always want justice for the victim and those left behind, and we always remember those victims.”
The death of two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez stood out. Gonzalez’s body was found in a trash bin on June 2. Pathologists released an autopsy report ruling his death a homicide and noting Frankie had blunt force injuries when he died.
His mother, Laura Villalon, was arrested June 2 on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge and remains in McLennan County Jail.
He said it is too early to tell if the city’s unemployment rate, which was up to 6.6% in November, about double what it was a year ago, was a factor in property crimes or robberies. He said there have also been multiple assaults connected with gangs.
“I don’t want to blame it all on COVID-19, but there’s been a lot of people cooped up. Then we had restrictions released and we started seeing trends and crime began increasing,” Gentsch said.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the sheriff’s office has not clocked any clear trends in the kinds of crimes it is responding to.
“I think people are on edge, and they’ve been in lockdown,” McNamara said. “Lifestyles have changed.”
He said the sheriff’s office investigated three homicides this year, including the shooting death of 17-year-old Garrett Hunt in Riesel. Garrett’s mother, Sarah Hunt, was arrested and charged with killing him.
“That was an especially sad homicide. That was especially brutal,” McNamara said.
Hunt’s body was discovered by Riesel police and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a call just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 reporting a stalled car on East Frederick Road in Riesel. They found Garrett dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat of his mother’s Hyundai minivan.
McNamara said further investigation has not shed more light on the killing or the motivation behind it.
“Some of these homicides are just so mind-boggling,” McNamara said. “It’s so senseless. It was brutal. It’s just very demonic.”