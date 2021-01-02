Waco violent crime rises, with 17 homicides in 2020

“Police had very little control over these violent crimes,” Gentsch said. “Homicides especially happen due to the factors beyond our control.”

National average clearance rate for 2018 was about 62%.

“We’re always putting the victim first, and the victim’s family,” Gentsch said. “We always want justice for the victim and those left behind, and we always remember those victims.”

The death of two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez stood out. Gonzalez’s body was found in a trash bin on June 2. Pathologists released an autopsy report ruling his death a homicide and noting Frankie had blunt force injuries when he died.

His mother, Laura Villalon, was arrested June 2 on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge and remains in McLennan County Jail.

He said it is too early to tell if the city’s unemployment rate, which was up to 6.6% in November, about double what it was a year ago, was a factor in property crimes or robberies. He said there have also been multiple assaults connected with gangs.

“I don’t want to blame it all on COVID-19, but there’s been a lot of people cooped up. Then we had restrictions released and we started seeing trends and crime began increasing,” Gentsch said.