A family quarrel between a 64-year-old Waco woman and her daughter Friday escalated to a physical altercation, a handgun being pulled, and the older woman arrested, an affidavit released Tuesday says.

Inga Patricia Adams, 64, posted an $8,000 surety bond Saturday and was released from McLennan County Jail. She faces a charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence, and Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule 3 controlled substance, jail records show.

The quarrel began with a verbal argument over a male friend of Adams' at her home in the 2400 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, according to her arrest affidavit. After the argument, Adams drove her daughter back to the daughter’s home in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, the affidavit says.

The daughter believed she left her keys in Adams' car and tried to get them, but while reaching into the car received numerous strikes on the head from Adams, the affidavit says. Then Adams grabbed the daughter’s shirt, tearing the collar, and shoved her down, bruising her knee, the affidavit says.

Adams allegedly pulled a small gray pistol from under the drivers’ seat and pointed it at the daughter, who later told the arresting officer she feared for her life, the affidavit says.

While the officer was taking the daughter’s statement near her home on Dallas Circle, Adams drove up. The officer advised Adams of her Miranda rights and Adams allowed a search of her car, the affidavit says.

Adams told the officer she tried to get the daughter out of the car while the daughter looked for her keys, tugging on her shirt, the affidavit says. She denied pointing a pistol at the daughter, but admitted she had one in the car, the affidavit says.

Police found a gray Ruger LCP .380 pistol and two tramadol pills in an over-the-counter pain reliever bottle in the car Adams was driving, the affidavit says.

Adams remains free on bond pending the charges, records show.