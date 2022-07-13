 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco woman arrested, accused of threatening to shoot neighbor in face

Waco police arrested a woman Monday for pointing a handgun at a neighbor and threatening to shoot her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Sumiko Bradley, 42, of Waco, near The Landing apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive after she showed a Ruger LCP .380 Auto handgun to a neighbor while threatening to shoot her over dispute involving Bradley's child, the affidavit states.

After officers read Bradley her rights Monday, she told them she received a call from her 12-year-old daughter that a 27-year-old neighbor had shoved her, according to the affidavit. Bradley said she went to confront the neighbor, but denied pulling the gun or threatening anyone with it, police reported.

The neighbor provided security video with audio to officers that shows Bradley drawing the handgun, pointing it at the neighbor and threatening to shoot the neighbor in the face, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the handgun in a car belonging to relative of Bradley, which they obtained written permission to search.

Bradley was jailed on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault before she was released on $5,000 bail.

