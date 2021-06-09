Waco woman arrested in child sex assault case involving teen boy

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after a 16-year-old male acknowledged he was in a sexual relationship with the woman.

Oliva Whitt, 21, of Waco, was booked in McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a detective with the sheriff’s office received a report involving the sexual assault of a child on April 17.

The unidentified boy acknowledged to a family member that he was having a sexual relationship with Whitt after photos of the two kissing and a picture of a pregnancy test were found, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, the detective attempted to contact Whitt, who refused to cooperate, and sought an arrest warrant as the 16-year-old did not deny the allegations when confronted by family members.

Whitt was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.