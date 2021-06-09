Waco woman arrested in child sex assault case involving teen boy

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after a 16-year-old male acknowledged he was in a sexual relationship with the woman.
Oliva Whitt, 21, of Waco, was booked in McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
According to an arrest affidavit, a detective with the sheriff’s office received a report involving the sexual assault of a child on April 17.
The unidentified boy acknowledged to a family member that he was having a sexual relationship with Whitt after photos of the two kissing and a picture of a pregnancy test were found, according to the affidavit.
According to the report, the detective attempted to contact Whitt, who refused to cooperate, and sought an arrest warrant as the 16-year-old did not deny the allegations when confronted by family members.
Whitt was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
