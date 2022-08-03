Waco woman gets 10-year probation term in 2020 shooting

A Waco woman received a sentence of 10 years’ probation Wednesday after a jury convicted her of shooting another woman in April 2020.

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Angelica Gallegos, 40, after a jury convicted her Tuesday of second-degree felony aggravated assault. The victim in the April 2, 2020 shooting did not die.

Thomas' sentencing order indicates Gallegos would face two years in a state jail if she fails to live up to the terms of her probation.

This was Gallegos’ first conviction for a felony or a misdemeanor, court records show.

Gallegos’ defense attorney, Walter Reaves, did not return a call from the Tribune-Herald requesting comment.