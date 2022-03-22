Waco woman indicted in assault of boyfriend on Valentine's Day

A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

Devonna Savord was indicted Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a member of her household by choking. The indictment stems from an incident Feb. 14 at the apartment of Savord's boyfriend in the 200 block of Washington Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.

After Waco police officers arrived at the apartment, Savord's boyfriend showed officers two cellphone videos indicating Savord attempted to attack him with a knife, the affidavit states.

The man also reported Savord choked him with her hands, according to the affidavit.

Savord remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on $25,000 bond, jail records show.

Assault of corrections staff

In another indictment from Thursday, the grand jury indicted a McLennan County Jail inmate in an attack on corrections officers.

Camryon Sanders was indicted on two third-degree felony charges of assault against a public servant, stemming from an Aug. 15 incident, according to his arrest affidavit.

While corrections officers placed Sanders in an emergency restraint chair, two officers charged that Sanders bit them during the restraint process, according to the affidavit. One officer received a bite on a finger, the second on a knee, the affidavit states.

Sanders was not included Tuesday in the list of inmates in the county jail, nor among those incarcerated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according incarceration records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.