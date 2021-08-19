Waco woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run injuries to Baylor student

Estrada faces up to 20 years in prison on the second-degree felony count.

West sent Estrada back to jail for 30 days in April after she was arrested on a new DWI charge and tested positive for cocaine while she was free on bond.

O’Heeron, who graduated from Baylor in December with a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems, said she finishes nine months of rehab Friday and will start graduate school soon at Sam Houston State University for a master's in digital forensics.

While O'Heeron said she has faith in the judge to punish Estrada appropriately, she thinks it is important for him to consider Estrada's actions after the incident, including being arrested on the new DWI charge and discovered on Facebook videos smoking marijuana and drinking from a brown paper sack while driving when she was free on bond.

"She did leave me for dead, so I also think he should keep that in mind," O'Heeron said.