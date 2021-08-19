Waco woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run injuries to Baylor student

A Waco woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a drunken driving hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019.
Gabriela Shay Estrada's plea comes four days before she was set to stand trial in Waco's 19th State District Court and one day before her victim, 23-year-old Grace O’Heeron, completes nine months of grueling physical therapy to assist her recovery.
Estrada, 23, was indicted in March of last year on charges of intoxication assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to stop and render aid in the hit-and-run incident on Dec. 15, 2019, in which O’Heeron, then a Baylor student, was badly injured while walking near South 12th Street and La Salle Avenue.
Estrada pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday after prosecutor Kristen Parker waived the intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid charges. Parker made no recommendation to the court for punishment, and Judge Thomas West will sentence Estrada on Nov. 1 after reviewing a presentence report compiled by probation officers.
Estrada faces up to 20 years in prison on the second-degree felony count.
West sent Estrada back to jail for 30 days in April after she was arrested on a new DWI charge and tested positive for cocaine while she was free on bond.
O’Heeron, who graduated from Baylor in December with a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems, said she finishes nine months of rehab Friday and will start graduate school soon at Sam Houston State University for a master's in digital forensics.
While O'Heeron said she has faith in the judge to punish Estrada appropriately, she thinks it is important for him to consider Estrada's actions after the incident, including being arrested on the new DWI charge and discovered on Facebook videos smoking marijuana and drinking from a brown paper sack while driving when she was free on bond.
"She did leave me for dead, so I also think he should keep that in mind," O'Heeron said.
After the Facebook videos came to light in November, former Judge Ralph Strother revoked Estrada's $75,000 bond and increased it to $100,000. Estrada, a single mother, was released from jail the same day after posting the higher bond.
Estrada's attorney, Cody Cleveland, said Estrada pleaded guilty because she wanted to accept responsibility for her actions and because she did not want to put O'Heeron and her family through a trial.
"She accepted responsibility and decided to put her fate in the judge's hands," Cleveland said.
Estrada was arrested April 10 on suspicion of drunken driving after she crashed her 2017 Nissan Rogue into a utility pole near the La Salle Avenue traffic circle, just blocks from where O’Heeron was hit. That charge remains pending.
O’Heeron moved back to Houston after she graduated. She spent a month in the hospital after suffering traumatic brain injuries, multiple skull fractures, a shattered pelvis and leg injuries. She said she is expected to suffer lifelong neurological and psychological effects from her brain injury and is dealing with short-term memory loss, attention deficit and other ailments.