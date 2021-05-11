Waco woman sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2018 robbery, standoff

Bamsch, who has a 2015 felony conviction for aggravated assault, is serving those three sentences concurrently with a 10-year federal sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The federal conviction stemmed from the same May 2018 incident at his parents’ home in Crawford.

Daugherty was convicted in 2015 of possession of a controlled substance and spent time in a state-jail facility.

"She is relieved to get this taken care of and put this behind her," said Daugherty's attorney, Brandon Luce. "She wanted to take responsibility for her portion of what occurred in Crawford three Memorial Days ago."

Bamsch's parents and his 8-year-old son were at the home at the time. Those three family members were able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house early in the morning after Bamsch and Daugherty fell asleep, officials said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s office SWAT team and Crawford police deployed tear gas, and the pair surrendered. According to records filed in the case, Bamsch threatened and “unlawfully restrained” his parents with a .38 caliber revolver during the incident.