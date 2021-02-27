Waco's criminal courts trying to get back on track after weather delays, jail COVID-19 outbreak

"It's the same thing we did when COVID hit," First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said. "We have just gone back in and the lawyers on staff are making a considerable effort to move those non-violent cases and ones with inmates in jail. We are just saying, 'Let's try to get some resolution on this.' But the biggest problem is two-thirds of the defense attorneys are not calling back. That has been a big problem."

Barnes said prosecutors are making appropriate plea offers and moving cases that have remained stagnant. That will make more room on the dockets for "the really serious crimes who need their day in court."

"We have families of murder victims who can't get closure in their lives and let them move forward until we can go to trial," Barnes said. "There is nobody to blame for that. It is just the situation."

The Supreme Court of Texas has prohibited jury trials until at least April, but no one knows for sure when they will be able to resume safely, officials said.