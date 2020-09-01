Warrant issued as details emerge in hit-and-run crash that hurt pedestrian

Wray, an attorney, said what she saw seemed to contradict police statements the officer had given up the pursuit before the driver turned onto Arroyo.

"I am 100% sure, I watched (police) turn behind him onto Arroyo," Wray said. "I saw the lights. They were pursuing him, and I don't know if they terminated it or called it off, like they told us that night, but they definitely chased him into this neighborhood."

Gentsch clarified initial reports Tuesday, saying that the officer was instructed to terminate the chase but had little time to react before it ended in a crash. He said police officials are reviewing the incident to determine whether any department policies were violated.

The officer started following the suspect's truck on North Valley Mills Drive, suspecting the driver of driving drunk, Gentsch said. When the truck turned north on Wooded Acres Drive, the officer activated his siren, but the driver continued, Gentsch said. A pursuit began around the intersection with Bosque Boulevard, continuing until the suspect turned right on Bishop Drive, then immediately turned left on Arroyo Road, Gentsch said.