Warrant issued for Waco-area businessman accused of damaging property in Capitol riot

"… Then speaking to him as Grider appears to knock on top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument," the complaint states. "Subsequently, the individual accepted the helmet and proceeded to use it in order to strike the glass doors (in the center and far-right hand side), breaking the glass that Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through. Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located."

Grider can be seen backing away from the Speaker's lobby as others are screaming "gun," the complaint states. After the officer shot Babbitt, Grider can be seen leaning over the rail "to get a better glimpse of Babbitt bleeding on the floor," according to the complaint.

Grider was holding his phone videoing the events as Babbitt was taken from the Capitol, the complaint states.

When Grider is apprehended, he likely will be taken before U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske in Waco for his initial appearance, where he will be warned of the charges against him. After that, he likely will be transferred to Washington, D.C., to face the federal charges.

