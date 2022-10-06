Warrant: McGregor suspect was firing at a home as police shot him

McGregor police officers shot the suspect in the killing of five people last week as he was firing his weapon at a home, according to search warrants obtained Thursday.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, has remained hospitalized and in McLennan County custody since he was arrested.

McGregor police officers responding to a resident's call at about 7:50 a.m. Sept. 29 reporting shots fired in the 900 block of South Monroe Street followed Jaimes-Hernandez in a gray pickup truck, the search warrant says. The pursuit came back to where it started in the 900 block of Monroe, the warrant says.

When Jaimes-Hernandez began to fire into an apparently random residence, officers shot at him, the warrant says. Officers then sent him with emergency medical technicians to a hospital be treated, the warrant says.

Family members of a man who lives in the 800 block of Monroe said earlier this week that the suspect in the shooting fired at the man while he was on a second-story balcony of his home but missed him. Bullet holes were visible on the home.

Other details in the warrants obtained Thursday describe the locations where officers found four of the victims.

Officers found three of the slain in beds in the home Jaimes-Hernandez owned and shared with Monica Delgado, 38, and their children, the warrant says. They appeared to be shot in the head, the warrant says.

The three found in Jaimes-Hernandez's home are now known to be Delgado and the two children she had before her relationship with Jaimes-Hernandez began about 11 years ago: Miguel Avila, 15, and his sister, Natallie Avila, 14.

Delgado's brother, Joel Delgado-Aviles, told the Tribune-Herald through a translator last week that the three other children his sister had with Jaimes-Hernandez survived. These children and are not mentioned in the warrant.

Officers found a fourth woman slain in the kitchen of the home next door to where they found the first three slain, a second search warrant says. She appeared to have a gunshot wound in her head, the second warrant says.

The fourth woman is believed to be Natalie Aviles, 20. Another woman found dead in the street between the two homes, believed to be Natalie's mother, Lorena "Lori" Aviles, 47, is not mentioned in either warrant.

Private funeral services for the Aviles women were held Thursday morning. The services were private at the request of Lori Aviles' two surviving teenage sons.

A separate funeral for Delgado and her slain children, Miguel and Natallie, is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.