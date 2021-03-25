Warrant served on Fourth suspect in Waco shooting death

Waco Police have served a murder warrant Thursday against a fourth suspect in the October shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas, 21, in South Waco.

Detectives got the warrant for Jamarion Campbell and served it Thursday while he was in McLennan County Jail on an unrelated matter, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Waco Police Department press release.

Police found Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest at about 1 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street after responding to a report of gunshots, people screaming and a car speeding away. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was arrested in the same case in January and indicted by a McLennan County grand jury early this month on a capital murder charge. In the weeks since, Police also have arrested Ocie Bernett's brother, Onobia Bernett, 17, and Pablo Villarreal, 18, on murder charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ocie Bernett called Thomas to arrange to buy cannabis, but intended to rob him.

The Bellmead Police Department, Texas Attorney General's Office, U.S. Marshals Service have worked with Waco Police on the case.

"Although now four arrests for murder have been made, investigators are still working to wrap this case up," Bynum wrote.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.