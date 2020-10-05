Weekend robberies, shootings keep police busy

Two store robberies and two shooting incidents kept Waco police busy over the weekend.
Police are investigating a robbery at the J&M Food Mart, 1500 Bosque Blvd., in which one man pointed a weapon at the clerk and another man demanded money about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
The men, who were wearing black clothing, fled the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
Officers were called to a report of a robbery about 9 p.m. Friday at the Discount Tobacco Outlet in the 1900 block of Park Lake Drive. Two men described as being about 6 feet tall and dressed in black entered the store and demanded cash. One was armed with a pistol, police said. No injuries were reported.
They took cash from the store and fled on foot. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the two match descriptions from a robbery on North 34th Street last week and police are investigating a possible connection between the two incidents.
Waco police were called to the area of North 10th Street and Colcord Avenue about 3 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.
Police said two men were running through the neighborhood and at least one of the men was shooting at the other one. Officers found evidence of a shooting but could not locate the men, Bynum reported.
In another shooting incident, police said someone shot into a house in the 2200 block of Mitchell Avenue just after midnight Friday. Police found multiple places where shots struck the house and numerous shell casings outside, Bynum said. No one was injured and police have no suspects in the incident, Bynum said.
