Weekend robberies, shootings keep police busy

Two store robberies and two shooting incidents kept Waco police busy over the weekend.

Police are investigating a robbery at the J&M Food Mart, 1500 Bosque Blvd., in which one man pointed a weapon at the clerk and another man demanded money about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

The men, who were wearing black clothing, fled the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery about 9 p.m. Friday at the Discount Tobacco Outlet in the 1900 block of Park Lake Drive. Two men described as being about 6 feet tall and dressed in black entered the store and demanded cash. One was armed with a pistol, police said. No injuries were reported.

They took cash from the store and fled on foot. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the two match descriptions from a robbery on North 34th Street last week and police are investigating a possible connection between the two incidents.

Waco police were called to the area of North 10th Street and Colcord Avenue about 3 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.